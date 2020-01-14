Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.82

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.82 and last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 27109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.