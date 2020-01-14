Ruff 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $741,553.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. Ruff has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $741,553.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

