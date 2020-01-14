Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Receives $22.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUBY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.97. 744,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,799. The firm has a market cap of $745.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.27. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 215,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.