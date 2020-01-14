RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 858,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

RR Donnelley & Sons stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. 5,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,148. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $255.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

