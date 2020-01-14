ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $781,876.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $2.57 million and $781,876.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.66 or 0.06018906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034980 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00127346 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001534 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,539,947 tokens. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.