Robert Luciano Buys 30,000 Shares of VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano purchased 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Luciano purchased 35,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$76,860.00 ($54,510.64).

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$55,325.00 ($39,237.59).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$22,400.00 ($15,886.52).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$22,450.00 ($15,921.99).

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano purchased 15,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$33,735.00 ($23,925.53).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano purchased 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$101,070.00 ($71,680.85).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Luciano purchased 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$68,100.00 ($48,297.87).

On Thursday, December 12th, Robert Luciano purchased 17,909 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$40,832.52 ($28,959.23).

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano purchased 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$103,410.00 ($73,340.43).

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Luciano purchased 32,196 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$73,342.49 ($52,015.95).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of A$2.56 ($1.81).

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

