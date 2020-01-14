Robert Luciano Buys 30,000 Shares of VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Stock

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020 // Comments off

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano purchased 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 10th, Robert Luciano purchased 35,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$76,860.00 ($54,510.64).
  • On Monday, January 6th, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$55,325.00 ($39,237.59).
  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$22,400.00 ($15,886.52).
  • On Tuesday, December 31st, Robert Luciano purchased 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$22,450.00 ($15,921.99).
  • On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano purchased 15,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$33,735.00 ($23,925.53).
  • On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano purchased 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$101,070.00 ($71,680.85).
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Luciano purchased 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$68,100.00 ($48,297.87).
  • On Thursday, December 12th, Robert Luciano purchased 17,909 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$40,832.52 ($28,959.23).
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano purchased 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$103,410.00 ($73,340.43).
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Luciano purchased 32,196 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$73,342.49 ($52,015.95).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of A$2.56 ($1.81).

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for VGI Partners Global Investments (ASX:VG1)

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.