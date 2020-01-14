Reviewing Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ark Restaurants and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 1.65% 8.76% 4.35% FAT Brands -12.37% -50.17% -3.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of FAT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ark Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ark Restaurants and FAT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $162.35 million 0.47 $2.68 million N/A N/A FAT Brands $18.37 million 2.93 -$1.80 million N/A N/A

Ark Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ark Restaurants beats FAT Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

