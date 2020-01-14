resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TORC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 962,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,821. resTORbio has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.57.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

TORC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 6,161,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $7,393,837.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,119,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,230. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TORC. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of resTORbio during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of resTORbio by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of resTORbio by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of resTORbio during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

