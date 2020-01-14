Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC set a $5.00 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

RFP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 297,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,962. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $487.71 million, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 119.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 37.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.