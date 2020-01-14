Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.14. 1,197,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

