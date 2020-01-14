Repligen’s (RGEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. First Analysis raised shares of Repligen from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.63.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $98.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 94.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.