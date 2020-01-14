Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,400 at Goldman Sachs Group

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 3,463.57 ($45.56).

Shares of RSW traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,702 ($48.70). The stock had a trading volume of 52,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,834. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,876.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,768.87. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a one year high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 29.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

