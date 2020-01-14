ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of ReNeuron Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91, 270 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ReNeuron Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNeuron Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

