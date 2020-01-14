Remme (REM) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Remme has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $276,066.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Remme has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Tidex, Gate.io and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.66 or 0.06018906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034980 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00127346 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Remme Profile

REM is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, DEx.top, Tidex, IDEX and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.