Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Short Interest Update

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. Reliv International has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Get Reliv International alerts:

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliv International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

About Reliv International

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Reliv International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliv International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.