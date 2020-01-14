Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Market Cap Reaches $3.04 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $441,494.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinrail and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

