Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Seacor (CKH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Seacor (NYSE: CKH) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2020 – Seacor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2020 – Seacor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

1/2/2020 – Seacor was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Seacor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Seacor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2019 – Seacor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE CKH opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $834.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.80. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $200.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.84 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Seacor by 325.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seacor in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacor in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seacor in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

