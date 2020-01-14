Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Celsius (CELH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH):

1/8/2020 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

1/7/2020 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/1/2020 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/22/2019 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $10.00.

11/21/2019 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 1,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,866. The company has a market cap of $330.62 million, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.03. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

