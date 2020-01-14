Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises about 1.3% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Raytheon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 39.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 1.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Raytheon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.69.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.15. 1,391,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,980. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.03 and a 200-day moving average of $199.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

