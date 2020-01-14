Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,417,000 after buying an additional 909,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,748,000 after buying an additional 536,568 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 32,251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,971,000 after buying an additional 5,567,901 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,824. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.10 and its 200-day moving average is $195.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $145.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $874,833.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

