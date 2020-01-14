Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $5.89 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.88. 3,293,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,604. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $117.17 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

