Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 23.5%

Radius Gold Inc (CVE:RDU) shares were down 23.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 454,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 501% from the average daily volume of 75,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 34.15, a quick ratio of 33.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21.

Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold and silver. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; and land holdings that consist of 34 concessions covering an area of 228,264 hectares in southeast Guatemala.

