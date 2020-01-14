Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Short Interest Update

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $494,362.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,589.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $215,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,165 shares of company stock worth $708,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Shares of NASDAQ RARX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 518,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,490. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.46. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a current ratio of 25.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

