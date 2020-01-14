R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RCMT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.02. R C M Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.82.
R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 1.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCMT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
About R C M Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
