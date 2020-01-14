R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RCMT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.02. R C M Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 1.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCMT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

