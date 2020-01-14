Quilter (LON:QLT) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on QLT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 174.17 ($2.29).

LON QLT opened at GBX 160.05 ($2.11) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 117.52 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 167.55 ($2.20). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.20.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

