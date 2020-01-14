Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Receives $171.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

KWR traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $167.19. 77,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,568. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $141.79 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In related news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

