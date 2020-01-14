Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $276.46 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00020734 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, BigONE, EXX and Liqui. Qtum has a market capitalization of $168.14 million and $276.46 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005193 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,058,048 coins and its circulating supply is 96,308,028 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Upbit, Coinsuper, Iquant, Coinnest, ABCC, Huobi, Liquid, Livecoin, Bitbns, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Coindeal, Exrates, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, Kucoin, BCEX, GOPAX, Crex24, OKEx, Poloniex, HitBTC, Allcoin, BitForex, Gate.io, LBank, CoinExchange, HBUS, CoinEx, Bit-Z, Bleutrade, Bithumb, BigONE, DragonEX, Bibox, Coinone, EXX, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, Liqui, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

