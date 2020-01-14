PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp outperformed the industry in the past three months. Recently, the company agreed to sell its Speedo North America business licenses to Pentland Group for $170 million in cash, after working capital adjustments. As a result, management revised its earnings view for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019, which are now envisioned at the high end of the earlier guided range. Moreover, impressive growth in the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands is aiding the company's top line. Tommy Hilfiger’s momentum is expected to continue throughout fiscal 2019, backed by stellar performance in Europe and gains from buyouts. However, softness at Heritage Brands owing to a challenging retail landscape is likely to persist. Moreover, concerns related to tariffs, currency, competitive and promotional environment cannot be ignored.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PVH from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.26.

Shares of PVH opened at $100.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.60. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PVH has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

