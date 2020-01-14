Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Shares Up 6.4%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.16, 395,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 356,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEW. ValuEngine downgraded Puxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.35 million during the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 129.24% and a negative net margin of 23.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Puxin in the second quarter worth $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Puxin in the second quarter worth $622,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Puxin in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Puxin by 135.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 203,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Company Profile (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

