Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Short Interest Up 28.9% in December

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 522,800 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 256,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,567,524.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,567,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $373,544.44. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock remained flat at $$10.70 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 330,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,517. The firm has a market cap of $217.73 million, a P/E ratio of -20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

