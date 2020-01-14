Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.80 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 304.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS RVLGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,400 shares.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

