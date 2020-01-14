PumaPay (PMA) Trading 25% Lower Over Last Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. One PumaPay token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. PumaPay has a market cap of $2.11 million and $29,405.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $493.25 or 0.05901277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025764 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034951 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00118945 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinBene, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Coinall and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.