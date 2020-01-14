Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the December 15th total of 123,400 shares. Approximately 20.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

NASDAQ PRTO traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.00. 29,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,902. Proteon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proteon Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,472 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.85% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

