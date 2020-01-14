ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.49, approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort Financials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

In other news, insider Arthur Wayne 4,675,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.96% of ProShares UltraShort Financials at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

