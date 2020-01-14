ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.92

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 90337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.0855 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth $2,676,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

