ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.00

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $95.86, with a volume of 218836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.61.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0313 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 24.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 192.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 287.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.