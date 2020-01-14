ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) Shares Down 0.3%

ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW)’s stock price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.36 and last traded at $69.36, approximately 84 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3618 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Utilities stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.32% of ProShares Ultra Utilities as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW)

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

