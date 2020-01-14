ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.67 and last traded at $90.67, approximately 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.69% of ProShares Ultra Industrials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

