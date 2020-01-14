ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) Trading 0.1% Higher

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.11 and last traded at $70.11, 400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.58% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.