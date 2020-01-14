ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.52 and last traded at $36.74, approximately 13,742 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 256,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares Short Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.
About ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)
ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.