ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.52 and last traded at $36.74, approximately 13,742 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 256,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares Short Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $5,043,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 46.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 9.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

