ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV) Shares Up 0%

Shares of ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.11 and last traded at $61.07, 80,859 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

