Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Up 8.7%

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.81, 1,585,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 849,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGNY. Citigroup began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 960,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $15,734,514.73. Also, insider Peter Anevski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $904,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,933,004 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,136.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

