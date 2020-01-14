Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.01

Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 6867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Leerink Swann began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karin Ajmani sold 384,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $6,293,809.17. Also, insider Peter Anevski sold 20,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $904,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,933,004 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,136 over the last quarter.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

