Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51, approximately 604,909 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 874,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

PGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $413.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.68.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 311.63% and a negative return on equity of 91.96%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

