Professional Planning Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Professional Planning cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 2.0% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 85.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,268. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.48. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $115.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1255 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

