Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

NYSE PG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,911. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $126.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

