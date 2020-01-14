Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,395,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 629% from the previous session’s volume of 1,562,274 shares.The stock last traded at $13.91 and had previously closed at $11.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. William Blair cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The company has a market cap of $435.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 52.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 159,825 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 228.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 297,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

