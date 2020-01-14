Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,395,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 629% from the previous session’s volume of 1,562,274 shares.The stock last traded at $13.91 and had previously closed at $11.09.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. William Blair cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.
The company has a market cap of $435.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 52.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 159,825 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 228.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 297,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
About Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
Further Reading: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.