Primecoin Market Cap Achieves $1.35 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $7,654.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,331,180 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

