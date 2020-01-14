Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Short Interest Update

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 924,700 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Shares of PFBC traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $60.49.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 338.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.