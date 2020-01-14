Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Down 5.1%

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, approximately 771,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,004,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

PDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $453.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signition LP lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 124,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 873,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

